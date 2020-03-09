Ashraf Ghani Sworn In as Afghanistan President for Second Term, Multiple Explosions Heard During Oath-Taking Ceremony in Kabul; Watch Video

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Kabul, March 9: Ashraf Ghani has been sworn in as the President of Afghanistan for the second term. Blasts and firing were reported in Afghanistan's capital Kabul during President Ghani's swearing-in ceremony. Multiple explosions were also heard. "I have no bulletproof vest on, only my shirt, I will stay even if I have to sacrifice my head," Ghani told the remaining crowd, as sirens sounded overhead. Mohammad Ashraf Ghani Wins Second Term as Afghanistan President.

Elections were held in September 2019 but incumbent Ghani was only declared to have won in February after repeated delays and accusations of voter fraud, sparking a furious response by his main rival Abdullah Abdullah, who vowed to form his own parallel government.

The ceremony took place at the Presidential palace in Kabul which was attended by several foreign diplomats, including US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad. His rival and Presidential candidate in a disputed polls Abdullah Abdullah also held his own ceremony.

Abdullah had rejected the outcome as fraudulent, claiming that he had won the polls. “No one should have underestimated our commitment to genuine democracy & our resolve to uphold the rule of law. Our track record of self-denial & compromise should not have given cause to anyone to take us for granted. Invalidation of all fraudulent votes is the way out!" he tweeted on Monday.

The current political situation in Afghanistan poses a serious challenge to landmark deal the US signed with Taliban insurgency a week ago to help bring stability in the country. Washington had earlier warned that the bickering posed a risk to the US withdrawal deal, which requires the Taliban to hold talks with Kabul.

Widening divisions among Afghan politicians would leave the insurgents with the upper hand in those negotiations.

Their game of thrones has left many Afghans despairing for their country's future. "It is impossible to have two presidents in one country," said Ahmad Jawed, 22, who urged the men "to put their personal interests aside and only think of their country instead of fighting for power".

He told AFP that "instead of holding oath-taking ceremonies they should talk to each other to find a solution".

Afghans have shown little enthusiasm for Abdullah, Ghani or the election process in general. Most of them abstained in last year's lacklustre poll that saw candidates pitch a few ideas or policies.

Unemployment is high, and even university graduates like Jawed are struggling to find work, while violence has continued unabated, except for during a week-long partial truce ahead of the US-Taliban deal.

