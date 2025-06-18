Columbus Junction, June 18: At least 88 children were removed from a summer Bible study camp in Columbus Junction, Iowa, after reports of child abuse and human trafficking surfaced. As per reports, a 15-year-old camper from Texas contacted authorities, expressing a desire to leave the camp, which triggered the investigation. The camp, run by the Kingdom Ministry of Rehab and Recreation, was hosting children and adults undergoing addiction recovery programs. Following the call, Louisa County officials intervened and took the children into protective custody following an operation on June 12 and June 13.

As per The Mirror report, the Shekinah Glory Camp, where the children were housed, claimed to assist individuals in overcoming addiction through biblical teachings, food, and shelter. Despite these stated intentions, law enforcement officers cited serious concerns of child abuse and possible human trafficking. The camp had reportedly separated children by gender and age groups, with some living in mobile homes on-site. Videos from their YouTube channel show children participating in long sermons, singing, and performances. US Shocker: Inmate Coerces 11-Year-Old Girl Into Performing Sexual Acts, Records Video Call Inside Jail in Pennsylvania.

The children were first moved to a nearby Methodist church, where they met child protection workers before being either returned to their families or placed into temporary foster care. Authorities have yet to disclose specific details about the nature of the alleged abuse. No arrests have been made so far, though the investigation remains ongoing. Victor Bawi, whose family operates the camp, denied all allegations and insisted the children were safe and happy. US Shocker: Physical Education Teacher Sexually Abuses Multiple Students Inside Baltimore School, Arrested.

Bawi also told local media that parents had signed consent forms and were aware of the camp’s operations. He claimed that the teen who alerted police was not harmed and had even received gifts, including expensive shoes, the Independent reported. According to the ministry’s website, the camp was scheduled to run from June 8 to 29 and aimed to help youth struggling with addiction. Authorities are continuing to probe the camp's practices and the legitimacy of its rehabilitation claims.

