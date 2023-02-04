Delhi, February 4: A 48-year-old man in US allegedly killed his girlfriend and her friend when he found them having sex at an apartment in Green Bay. He fatally stabbed both women and fled the scene in his truck. The man is facing multiple charges for the crime, Wisconsin authorities said.

According to a report in Kansas City Star, the man used to live with his 58-year-old girlfriend at the duplex. One day when he saw his girlfriend and her 53-year-old woman friend having sex, the women asked the man to leave, but he could not because he was wearing an electronic monitoring device and had reported the duplex as his home address.

The man reportedly felt "humiliated" and lost his temper after seeing his girlfriend like that. He stabbed both the women and fled from the crime scene.

On January 29, the Green Bay police officers found the women dead around 11 am. The man was later arrested the same day during a traffic stop in Mississippi county.

News release by officials said that the accused is now facing multiple charges including two counts of intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon, with one also involving domestic abuse; four counts bail jumping; and one count criminal damage to property.

The man was in bond from a different case at the time of the crime. He was charged with stalking and violation of a restraining order.

