New York, March 25: In a concerning incident at an Outback Steakhouse in Livonia, Michigan, a 12-year-old boy was hospitalised after being mistakenly served an alcoholic drink. The family of the boy who ordered a virgin daiquiri realised the error after he reported that the drink tasted unusual and caused his heart to race.

The boy's grandmother, unable to discern if the drink contained alcohol, sought clarification from the restaurant staff. The bartender confirmed the mix-up, and the receipt indicated a charge for a regular daiquiri instead of a non-alcoholic one, the Fox Business reported. Sudden Heart Attack Death in US: Teen Student Collapses While Running During a Race in School, Dies of Heart Attack.

Boy Hospitalised After Drinking Alcohol by Mistake

After a few big gulps of the drink, the 12-year-old started feeling the effects. "My head started hurting when I was leaving, and my heart started beating as I was drinking it," he told the outlet.

Restaurant Apologises

Following the incident, the restaurant issued an apology and waived the meal's cost. The boy was diagnosed with accidental alcohol exposure and ingestion at the hospital, where he was treated with Tylenol and advised to rest. He experienced his first hangover the following day. ‘Just Couldn’t Resist the Urge to Kill Somebody’: US Teen Kills Father and Younger Brother, Calls 911 on Herself.

The restaurant has taken the matter seriously, implementing disciplinary measures and retraining its staff to prevent future occurrences. The spokesperson expressed relief that the child was not seriously harmed and reassured that steps have been taken to ensure such an incident does not repeat.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2024 07:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).