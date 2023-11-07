Florida, November 7: At his school, a fourteen-year-old kid from Florida, United States, passed away during a five-kilometre race. According to reports, Knox MacEwen had a cardiac arrest while running. Nevertheless, when medical workers arrived at Everglades High School, they were unable to resuscitate him. A report by the New York Post stated that the latter was declared dead after being brought to a nearby hospital.

The teenager participated in a JROTC (Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps) practice at Davie's Western High School. The school's principal notified the pupils of his passing and said that counsellors would be on campus all week. After being taken to the hospital this morning, one of our JROTC students passed away. I want to offer my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, teachers, and classmates as they mourn this great loss, Jimmy Arrojo, the principal of Western High School said in a press note. Sudden Heart Attack Death in Gujarat: 17-Year-Old Student Collapses in Class Before Test, Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Rajkot.

A GoFundMe page was launched by a family friend, and it raised almost $66,000 to help with the funeral costs and give the child's parents time to grieve. Heart Attack Kills Boy in Madhya Pradesh: 17-Year-Old Suffers Cardiac Arrest During School Prayer, Dies in Chhatarpur (Watch Video).

"On November 4th, 2023, the MacEwen family suddenly and tragically lost their beloved 14-year-old son, Knox. He was a revered member of his local community - a JROTC student, a volunteer with the kids ministry at his home church; and he was a beloved brother, son, grandson, nephew and friend. The purpose of this fundraiser to help with funeral expenses, and to allow Knox's parents, Kevin and Julie, to take some time off of work to grieve", the GoFundMe page description said.

