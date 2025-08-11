Oklahoma, August 11: In a shocking incident, a woman sold her 2-year-old daughter to a drug dealer while buying methamphetamine in 2022 in Oklahoma. The toddler, London Kerr, was subjected to brutal abuse by her parents, including being beaten with a wooden paddle and shot at with a BB gun. The child was last seen in the arms of the drug dealer before disappearing. Authorities arrested the mother, Ashley Rowland, and her boyfriend, Joshua Denton, on multiple child abuse charges.

As per The Mirror report, the abuse came to light in 2023 when authorities failed to locate London with her parents during a pickup, leading to an investigation. During the investigation, Rowland’s teenage children revealed that London was repeatedly harmed at home. They said the toddler was locked in a closet, hit with a paddle, and shot with a BB gun by her parents. Denton’s daughters also told police he poured hot sauce into London’s eyes and forced her to eat a hot pepper. US Shocker: Man Exposes Bare Bottom to City Officials During Meeting in Maryland, While Calling Them ‘Communist B*stards’; Video Surfaces.

The mother initially claimed London was with her father in Georgia, but later admitted she had given the child to a meth dealer named Carlos in 2022. Rowland said she never received any identification documents for London from the dealer, who reportedly planned to go to Mexico. US Shocker: Central Park Carriage Horse 'Lady' Collapses and Dies on NYC Street, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Following the arrest on August 5, Denton was charged with nine counts, including six of child abuse, one count of forcible sodomy, one count of lewd or indecent acts to a child, and one count of a pattern of criminal offences, while Rowland faced charges of enabling child abuse and was previously charged with abandonment of a child last year in Oklahoma County District Court. Investigators continue to search for London and are pursuing all leads to locate the missing toddler and ensure her safety

