In an unfortunate incident in the United States, a carriage horse allegedly collapsed and died on a street in New York City. It is reported that the 15-year-old Central Park carriage horse called "Lady" collapsed and died on 11th Avenue in Hell's Kitchen on Tuesday, August 5. The incident comes nearly three years after horse Ryder's death sparked citywide controversy. A local carriage horse spokesperson said that "Lady" had only been working in the city for about two months. Reacting to the carriage horse's death, NYCLASS, a nonprofit animal rights organisation, said, "Lady's death is the result of a failed system… Horses are collapsing, suffering and dying over and over again – and nothing changes." US: Man Takes ‘Emotional Support’ Horse on Walmart Shopping Spree in Louisiana, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Carriage Horse Collapses and Passes Away in New York City

🇺🇸 CARRIAGE HORSE DIES ON NYC STREET NEARLY 3 YEARS AFTER SIMILAR INCIDENT Lady, a 15-year-old Central Park carriage horse, collapsed and died on 11th Avenue in Hell's Kitchen Tuesday, almost three years to the day after horse Ryder's death sparked citywide controversy.… pic.twitter.com/FgUfmZQR1B — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 6, 2025

