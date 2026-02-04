Fact Check: Did USA Players Enjoy Pani Puri in Mumbai Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

A video of the United States of America national cricket team relishing pani puri on the streets of Mumbai has gone viral, sparking widespread curiosity amongst fans. The footage surfaced days ahead of the USA's high-profile ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opening match against defending champions India, scheduled for 7 February at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Most Wickets in ICC T20 World Cup: From Shakib Al Hasan to Rashid Khan, A Look at Top 5 Highest Wicket-Takers in Tournament History.

Origins of Viral Misleading Claim

Several news outlets and users on social media started sharing videos and claimed USA players, including Monank Patel, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Utkarsh Srivastava, and Aaron Jones, were eating Pani Puri at a roadside stall in Mumbai.

Fake News of USA Players Enjoying Pani Puri in Mumbai

News websites reported fake news (Photo @Google)

User's Shares Fake Claim

USA the most powerful nation on the planet has its players casually enjoying pani puri on Mumbai streets ♥️ while Pakistan and Bangladesh are still stuck refreshing timelines, chasing relevance 🥱 pic.twitter.com/85fpmNC8NG — Ash (@Ashsay_) February 3, 2026

Another User Shares Misleading Claim Of USA Players Eating Pani Puri in Mumbai

Just wait after eating Indian pani puri, every USA player will start playing like a fearless India cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal against bhikh@rii country Pakistan pic.twitter.com/DhxqK5hZ0j — O'Cn Singh (@DrZubiB) February 3, 2026

Did USA Players Enjoy Pani Puri in Mumbai Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

No, USA players did not enjoy Pani Puri in Mumbai ahead of the 20 World Cup 2026 as fake claims on social media. The viral clip is an old video from 2025, where USA players could be seen having Pani Puri during their visit to Anand in Gujarat. The original clip was shared by the stall owner on Instagram, where USA players could be seen. Most Runs in ICC T20 World Cup: From Virat Kohli to David Warner, A Look at Top 5 Highest Run-Scorers in Tournament History.

Original Clip From 2025

Furthermore, Jones, who could be seen in the video, is not named in the USA's 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. Jones is provisionally suspended under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

Fact check

Claim : USA Players Enjoying Pani Puri In Mumbai Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Conclusion : No, this claim is fake as the video is an old clip from 2025. Full of Trash Clean

