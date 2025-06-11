Madisonville, June 11: In a tragic incident, a man under the influence of alcohol strapped his one-year-old daughter into a car seat and left her inside a hot vehicle for nearly nine hours, leading to her death due to suspected heat stroke. The incident occurred in Madisonville, Louisiana, on a day when temperatures soared to 40.5 degrees Celsius. The man, identified as 32-year-old Joseph Boatman, had allegedly consumed multiple alcoholic drinks before the tragedy.

According to a report by The Mirror, Boatman picked up his daughter from a relative’s home around 2 AM on Sunday, June 8. After driving back to his residence, he allegedly went inside without removing the child from the car. With temperatures reaching dangerously high levels, the little girl was left unattended in the vehicle for nearly nine hours. She was discovered unresponsive by a family member around noon. Texas: Police Launch Investigation After Port Arthur Man Uses His 3-Month-Old Baby To Wipe Snow off His Car and Shares Clip on TikTok (Watch Video).

Authorities confirmed that the child was pronounced dead at the scene, and initial findings pointed to heatstroke as the cause. Sheriff Randy Smith described the case as a “devastating loss” and emphasised how quickly extreme heat can turn fatal inside a locked car. The sheriff said the incident reflected impaired judgment with heartbreaking consequences. He urged parents to stay vigilant, especially during summer months. US Shocker: Man Gets Trapped Under Father's Casket After Platform Collapses During Funeral in Philadelphia, Several Pallbearers Injured; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Boatman has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and is currently being held on a USD 750,000 cash bond. Investigators are continuing to gather evidence to determine the full circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

