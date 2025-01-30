A screengrab of the video shows the man using his baby to wipe snow off his car in Texas. (Photo credits: X/@TonyLaneNV)

The local police and Child Protective Services in Port Arthur, Texas, have launched a probe after a 25-year-old man was caught on camera using his three-month-old baby to wipe snow off his car. The incident came to light after the man filmed himself using his baby to wipe snow off his car and shared the video on TikTok. According to reports, the man is accused of using his baby to brush the snow off his car earlier this week. The incident is said to have taken place during the winter storm that swept through Southeast Texas. After the video surfaced online, police took note of the incident and called the act child endangerment. While an investigation has been launched and the man has been interviewed, he has not been charged as yet. It is reported that an arrest warrant is expected to be issued next week through the Jefferson County District Attorney's office. Viral Video Of Indian American Teen Held in Chokehold And Bullied At Texas School Sparks Anger on Social Media.

Man Uses Baby to Wipe Snow off His Car in Texas

Texas man uses 3 month old baby to WIPE WINDOWS of his car. The man filmed himself using his baby to wipe snow off his car, before posting it on TikTok. An investigation has now been opened and the man has been interviewed by police, however he has not been charged. pic.twitter.com/cl0SVNMgdp — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) January 29, 2025

Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral

🚨JUST IN: They call it a joke, but authorities call it child endangerment. A Texas man was caught on video using a 3-month-old baby to wipe snow off his car. Police in Port Arthur are investigating, and charges are expected. The baby was real, and officials are reviewing the… pic.twitter.com/a8BOBvxtna — Tony Lane 🇺🇸 (@TonyLaneNV) January 29, 2025

