An unfortunate incident occurred in the US state of Pennsylvania recently, where a deceased man's son got trapped under his father's casket after a platform collapsed. It is reported that the platform collapse led to the entire family falling into the grave. An X user who shared the video on the microblogging platform said that the incident happened during a funeral in Philadelphia for Benjamin Aviles, who passed away in late March. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The viral clip shows the platform collapsing and pulling everyone in as pallbearers try to lower the casket into the ground. The X user also said that Aviles's son was trapped with his face in the mud as his father's casket lay on top of him. Several pallbearers were also hurt in the accident. US Shocker: Man Forgets 4-Month-Old Infant in Hot Car While Attending Yeshiva in New Jersey, Arrested After Baby Dies.

Deceased Man's Son Gets Trapped Under His Father's Casket in US

NEW: Deceased man's son gets trapped under his father's casket after a platform collapsed, taking the entire family into the grave. That's unfortunate. The incident happened at a funeral in Philadelphia for Benjamin Aviles who passed away in late March. When the pallbearers… pic.twitter.com/0Zha1mnKnN — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 8, 2025

