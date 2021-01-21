Washington, January 21: Wall Street hit new records and stock markets across the globe rallied after US President Joe Biden took office on Wednesday. Traders were joyful over his plan to inject even more stimulus into the world's largest economy.

The Dow and S&P 500 posted all-time highs, Nasdaq jumped 2.0 percent. Investors were relieved that Joe Biden took office smoothly especially after the US Capitol attack last week. According to reports, the hope on Wall Street is that such stimulus will help carry the economy until later this year when more widespread COVID-19 vaccinations get daily life closer to normal. Joe Biden Sworn in as 46th President of the United States; Here's All You Need to Know About the Oldest US President in American History.

Asian markets were set to rise on Thursday after US stocks closed at record highs on hopes. President Joe Biden attempted to jump-start the US government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, signing a string of executive orders intended to push the country reeling from its worst public health crisis in more than a century.

