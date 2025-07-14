Paris, July 14: France’s First Lady, Brigitte Macron, has challenged a recent court ruling that overturned the convictions of two women who falsely claimed she was "born a man". The allegations, which first went viral in 2021, accused Macron of being her own brother, Jean-Michel Trogneux, who had allegedly changed gender. A Paris appeals court ruled last week that the claims were protected under free speech and did not amount to defamation.

Brigitte, 72, who called the accusations deeply hurtful, has now escalated the case to France’s highest appeals court. As per the Insider Paper report, the controversy began in December 2021 when Roy, a self-described spiritual medium, and Rey, an independent journalist, released a four-hour YouTube video discussing unverified claims about Brigitte Macron's gender. The video alleged that Brigitte Macron was born as Jean-Michel Trogneux and underwent gender transition. Emmanuel Macron Slapped by Wife Brigitte Macron? Viral Video Shows France’s First Lady Purportedly Taking a Swing at French President Upon Their Arrival at Hanoi Airport.

These claims quickly went viral, sparking widespread conspiracy theories. In response, Brigitte Macron filed a libel complaint against the two women. In September 2023, a lower court found Roy and Rey guilty of defamation and ordered them to pay EUR 8,000 in damages to Brigitte Macron and EUR 5,000 to her brother. However, the Paris Appeal Court reversed this decision, stating that the women's statements were made in "good faith" and fell under the protection of free speech. France President Emmanuel Macron’s Wax Figure Stolen From Paris Waxwork Museum.

This ruling has reignited the conspiracy theory and raised questions about the balance between free expression and defamation laws in France. Brigitte Macron's legal team has expressed disappointment over the appeal court's decision and announced plans to take the case to the Court de Cassation, France's highest court.

