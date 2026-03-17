Tehran, March 17: Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali Larijani has issued a message to the Muslim world saying that Iran remains "steadfast" in its fight against the US and Israel. Larijani expressed disappointment at what he perceived as lack of support from Muslim-majority countries when Iran came under attack.

"Iran was subjected to a treacherous American-Zionist aggression that occurred during negotiations and whose aim was to dismantle Iran. This aggression led to the martyrdom of the great and self-sacrificing leader of the Islamic Revolution and a number of civilians and military commanders," he said on Monday. "Some nations have gone even further, declaring Iran to be their adversary simply because it targeted American bases - as well as American and Israeli interests - situated within their own territories," Larijani added. Donald Trump Rules Out Nuclear Attack by Israel in Iran War (Watch Video).

While Iran stresses that it is only striking US interests in the Middle East, its drones and missiles have targeted civilian sites, including hotels and energy installment in the Gulf region. Larijani said Iran cannot be "expected to stand idly by with its hands tied" while US bases are located in neighbouring countries. "The confrontation today is, in reality, between America and Israel on one side, and Muslim Iran and the forces of resistance on the other. Which side are you on, then?" he said. Larijani called for Muslim unity, stressing that Iran does not seek "hegemony" over the region. "You know full well that America has no loyalty, and that Israel is, in fact, your enemy," he said. Is Mojtaba Khamenei Gay? Reports Claim US Intelligence Briefed Donald Trump on Iran’s New Supreme Leader.

Ali Larijani Criticises Muslim Nations for Lack of Support

عبدٌ من عباد الله علي لاريجاني https://t.co/bwICBtOPRM pic.twitter.com/prh5F02Krh — Ali Larijani | علی لاریجانی (@alilarijani_ir) March 16, 2026

Meanwhile, the Israeli military says its air force overnight on Monday dismantled the aircraft used by Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in "a precise strike" at Mehrabad Airport in the capital city of Tehran, as per Al Jazeera. "The dismantling of the aircraft disrupts the Iranian regime leadership's coordination capabilities with axis countries, it's military force build-up efforts and its ability to rehabilitate its capabilities," its statement published on Telegram said, as quoted by Al Jazeera.