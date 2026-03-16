New Delhi, March 16: Fresh reports have sparked global attention after claims that US intelligence briefed President Donald Trump about the personal life of Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. According to reports that surfaced on March 16, 2026, intelligence agencies allegedly suggested that Mojtaba Khamenei may be gay, raising questions about the internal dynamics of Iran’s leadership following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Sources familiar with the intelligence assessment reportedly told US officials that the information regarding Mojtaba Khamenei’s s*xual orientation was considered credible. Reports claim he may have had a long term relationship with a male tutor during his youth, which allegedly contributed to concerns within Iran’s leadership about his suitability to succeed his father. Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Says Strait of Hormuz Will Remain Closed, Threatens Retaliation Against Enemy Property.

During a closed door briefing, President Donald Trump was reportedly informed of these intelligence findings. According to the reports, Trump reacted with amusement and later hinted publicly that the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had doubts about his son leading the Islamic Republic. In an interview with Fox News, Trump said Mojtaba was “not somebody that the father even wanted” to lead the country. Mojtaba Khamenei Injured and Forced Into Hiding as US Intensifies Strikes on Iran: Pentagon.

Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, was selected as Iran’s Supreme Leader by the Assembly of Experts on March 8 following the death of his father in US and Israeli airstrikes known as Operation Epic Fury. Despite his appointment, he has not yet appeared publicly, with Iranian state television releasing only written statements attributed to him.

In those statements, Mojtaba vowed to maintain a hardline stance against Western powers and threatened to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed. His absence from public view has fueled speculation about his health, especially after US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth suggested he may have been wounded or seriously injured during the initial strikes.

US officials also believe that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is currently exercising significant control over decision making in Tehran. Intelligence assessments suggest that internal doubts about Mojtaba’s leadership could further destabilize the Iranian political structure during an already volatile regional conflict.

The leadership transition comes after the February 28 airstrikes that killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and escalated tensions between Iran, the US and Israel. Amid the uncertainty, the US government has reportedly announced a reward of up to USD 10 million for information on the whereabouts of Mojtaba Khamenei and other senior Iranian officials.

As speculation grows, the claims about Mojtaba Khamenei’s personal life remain unconfirmed publicly, but the reports highlight the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Iran’s leadership during a period of intense geopolitical tension.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (New York Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 06:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).