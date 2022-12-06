Mumbai, December 6: Time magazine has revealed the shortlisted nominees for its 2022 Person of the Year title. The magazine will declare the name of the winner on Wednesday. The title is given annually to a person, group, object, or even an idea that wielded "the most influence" in the previous 12 months. Gautam Adani, Karuna Nundy Among TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2022.

Since 1927, Time magazine has named a Person of the Year to activists, world leaders, celebrities and causes, etc. Last year, Tesla boss Elon Musk was named Time’s 2021 Person of the Year. Musk was given the title "for creating solutions to an existential crisis, for embodying the possibilities and the perils of the age of tech titans, for driving society’s most daring and disruptive transformations," BTS on Time Magazine Cover! South Korean Boy Band and Big Hit Music Founder Bang Si-hyuk Grace The April Edition of Mag For 100 Most Influential Companies.

Who Are Nominees For Time's Person of the Year 2022?

Elon Musk

Tech billionaire Elon Musk, having won the title last year, is back again, after his takeover of Twitter. With several changes around Twitter, criticism, and many other things, Musk managed to grab the maximum spotlight this year.

Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who was on the shortlist in 2019, is back. His nomination comes as China is facing protests and backlash because of his controversial "zero COVID" policy.

The US Supreme Court

After controversial rulings like overturning Roe v. Wade (1973) and reducing the power of the Environmental Protection Agency in West Virginia v. EPA (2022), the US Supreme Court has been the talk of the town.

Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has grabbed the world's attention as his nation fight's against the Russian invasion. Zelensky has continued to be vocal about the intensity of the conflict and has repeatedly encouraged the Ukrainian people.

MacKenzie Scott

The ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Scott used her 4 percent stake in Amazon to become one of the biggest philanthropists in the world. Scott has given away approximately $12.8 billion.

Protesters in Iran

Iran has been reeling under the protests following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini at the hands of the morality police. The Iranian people have taken to the streets protesting for months against the country's oppressive government.

Ron DeSantis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis won his re-election bid by a very comfortable margin as his momentum grows to be a top contender for the Republican presidential nomination.

Gun safety advocates

According to the statistics, the United States surpassed 600 mass shootings by November end. Amid this, the role of gun safety advocates has been pivotal.

Janet Yellen

In 2021 Janet Yellen became the first woman Treasury Secretary in U.S. history. She has been a vital source in tracking whether a recession is coming due to the high inflation rates.

Liz Cheney

Liz Cheney is Known for her continuous support for the impeachment of former President Donald Trump following the January 6 attack on the Us Capitol.

The Time Magazine will reveal its selection for 2022 Person of the Year exclusively on TODAY on Wednesday, December 7.

