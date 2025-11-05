New York, November 5: Zohran Mamdani has made history after being elected as the first Muslim and South Asian mayor of New York City in the 2025 mayoral elections. His remarkable victory marks a defining moment in the city’s political landscape, symbolising diversity, progress, and inclusivity. The Democratic leader’s grassroots campaign resonated deeply with New Yorkers, highlighting issues like housing, equality, and social justice. With this historic win, people are now looking to know who Zohran Mamdani is.

From his Ugandan roots to his rise in New York’s political scene, Mamdani’s journey reflects determination, inclusivity, and grassroots activism. His policies, leadership style, and personal story have intrigued many who see him as a fresh face in American politics. As curiosity builds around the new face of New York’s leadership, here’s a closer look at the key details, such as Mamdani’s net worth, age, family, education and more about the city’s new mayor. Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City Mayoral Election 2025, To Become First Muslim and First South Asian Mayor of NYC.

Who Is Zohran Mamdani?

Zohran Mamdani is a Ugandan-born Indian-origin politician who has made history as the first Muslim and South Asian mayor of New York City. A member of the Democratic Party, Mamdani rose to prominence for his progressive politics, community activism, and advocacy for affordable housing and social justice. Before becoming mayor, he served as a New York State Assemblyman representing the 36th District in Queens, where he gained recognition for his grassroots initiatives and people-centric policies.

Zohran Mamdani’s Net Worth

As of 2025, Zohran Mamdani’s estimated net worth ranges between USD 200,000 and USD 300,000. His income primarily comes from his political career, public service and modest real estate holdings in Uganda, with no major business affiliations. Despite his growing political stature, Mamdani is known for leading a modest lifestyle, renting an apartment in Astoria, Queens, and often commuting by subway. NYC Mayoral Election 2025: Donald Trump Calls Zohran Mamdani a ‘Jew Hater’, Says Jewish People Supporting Him Are Stupid.

Zohran Mamdani’s Age

Born in 1990 in Kampala, Uganda, Zohran Mamdani is 34 years old as of 2025. He moved to New York with his family at the age of seven, where he grew up and later built his political career rooted in the city’s diverse culture.

Zohran Mamdani’s Family

Zohran comes from a highly accomplished family. His mother, Mira Nair, is an internationally acclaimed filmmaker known for movies like The Namesake and Monsoon Wedding, while his father, Mahmood Mamdani, is a distinguished scholar and professor at Columbia University. In early 2025, Zohran married 27-year-old Rama Duwaji, a Syrian-American digital artist and activist known for her creative advocacy for Palestine. The couple has been admired for their shared commitment to art, activism, and community empowerment. The couple met on the dating app Hinge in 2021.

Zohran Mamdani’s Education

Mamdani attended The Bronx High School of Science, one of New York’s most prestigious public schools, and later graduated from Bowdoin College in Maine, where he studied Africana Studies. His education, deeply rooted in social awareness and history, shaped his political ideology and inspired his advocacy for marginalised communities. His academic background and early experiences as a housing counsellor laid the foundation for his grassroots-driven approach to governance.

Zohran Mamdani’s rise to New York City’s highest office is not just a political milestone but also a powerful symbol of representation and inclusion. Before entering politics, he worked as a housing counsellor in Queens, assisting families facing eviction, an experience that deeply influenced his focus on affordable housing and economic justice. His campaign slogan, "Zohran for New York," reflected his vision of an equitable city built on compassion, accountability, and opportunity. Zohran Mamdani’s victory comes at a pivotal moment in US politics, marking the first major electoral test of Donald Trump’s second presidential term, which he seems to have failed.

