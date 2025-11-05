Zohran Mamdani, after securing a historic victory in the New York City mayoral race, invoked the words of India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, in his victory speech. Quoting from Nehru’s iconic 1947 "Tryst with Destiny" address, Mamdani said, "A moment comes rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends, and when the soul of a nation, long suppressed, finds utterance." The Indian-origin politician celebrated his win as a symbolic shift for New York, calling it a moment when the city steps “from the old into the new.” Mamdani, who became the youngest mayor and the first Muslim and South Asian to hold the office, secured 50.4% of the vote, defeating Democratic rival Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. Speaking to supporters, he linked Nehru’s words on India’s independence to the historic nature of his own election, emphasising change, hope, and representation. Who Is Zohran Mamdani? Net Worth, Age, Family, Education and Key Details About the First Indian-Origin Muslim Mayor of New York City.

'A Moment Comes Rarely in History’: Zohran Mamdani Quotes Jawaharlal Nehru

Zohran Mamdani quotes Jawaharlal Nehru in his victory speech: "A moment comes rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends, and when the soul of a nation, long suppressed, finds utterance." — Aditya Menon (@AdityaMenon22) November 5, 2025

Zohran Mamdani Quotes Jawaharlal Nehru's 'Tryst With Destiny' in Historic NYC Mayoral Victory Speech

