New York, February 23: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has declared a local state of emergency and implemented a city-wide travel ban as a powerful "bomb cyclone" begins to impact the five boroughs. The travel prohibition took effect at 9:00 PM on Sunday, February 22, and is scheduled to remain in place until at least 12:00 PM on Monday, February 23. City officials warned that the blizzard conditions present an immediate threat to public safety, necessitating the closure of all city streets, highways, and bridges to non-emergency traffic during the peak of the storm.

The emergency declaration comes as meteorologists predict rapid snow accumulation and wind gusts exceeding 50 mph, which are expected to create near-zero visibility across the metropolitan area. Mayor Mamdani emphasized that the restrictions are essential to allow Department of Sanitation plows and emergency responders to navigate the roads without being impeded by abandoned or stuck vehicles. All New York City public schools will transition to remote learning for Monday, effectively calling a "physical" snow day for students and staff. Winter Storm Warning in New York: Heavy Snow, Blizzard Conditions and Flash Freeze Threat Across State, Check Live Weather Updates and Forecast.

New York Windy Live Weather Forecast and Update

‘Bomb Cyclone’ in US: Strict Travel Restrictions and Road Closures

Under the current state of emergency, only essential personnel, including healthcare workers, first responders, and utility repair crews, are permitted to operate vehicles on city roads. The New York Police Department (NYPD) has been authorized to issue summonses or tow vehicles found in violation of the travel ban.

Major bridges and tunnels connecting Manhattan to the outer boroughs and New Jersey are being monitored closely. While emergency vehicles are exempt, transit authorities have cautioned that even public transportation, including above-ground subway segments and bus lines, may face severe service interruptions or full suspensions as the storm intensifies. Air India Cancels New York, Newark Flights Amid Severe US Winter Storm; Delhi–Bengaluru Flight AI 506 Service Delayed After Technical Snag.

City Response and Sanitation Efforts

The Department of Sanitation (DSNY) has deployed over 2,000 plow-equipped trucks and more than 700 salt spreaders to combat the accumulating snow. Despite these resources, the mayor noted that the sheer volume of snowfall, estimated at 2 to 3 inches per hour at the storm's peak, will make it difficult for crews to keep up with primary roadways.

Residents are being urged to stay indoors and check on vulnerable neighbors. "This is a serious weather event," Mayor Mamdani stated during a late-night briefing. "The best way to help our city's recovery is to stay off the roads and allow our workers to do their jobs."

Threat of a 'Bomb Cyclone'

A bomb cyclone occurs when a mid-latitude storm system experiences a rapid drop in atmospheric pressure, leading to intensified winds and heavy precipitation. This particular system has already caused significant disruptions across the Mid-Atlantic and is moving northeast with unusual speed.

Historically, travel bans in New York City have been reserved for extreme weather events, such as the 2016 blizzard and Hurricane Sandy. By declaring the emergency ahead of the heaviest snowfall, the administration aims to prevent the gridlock that frequently occurs when commuters are caught in rapidly deteriorating conditions.

