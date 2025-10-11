The White House has begun laying off federal workers as the government shutdown continues, following through on prior warnings of reductions in force. OMB Director Russ Vought confirmed on X that “the RIFs have begun,” while an OMB spokesperson described the layoffs as “substantial,” without specifying the number of employees or affected agencies. Speaking at a press conference on October 10, Senate Republican Leader John Thune criticised Democrats, warning that prolonged closure would worsen consequences for Americans, particularly affecting TSA and air traffic control operations. Thune emphasised that missed paychecks and hardships are set to increase if the shutdown continues. US Layoffs Could Cross 1 Million in 2025 Amid Government Shutdown, Rising Inflation and Recession Fears: Report.

'The RIFs Have Begun': Russ Vought

The RIFs have begun. — Russ Vought (@russvought) October 10, 2025

John Thune Slams Democrats as Federal Worker Layoffs Begin

Leader Schumer may think that every day this shutdown continues gets better for Democrats, but every single day that Democrats refuse to open the government, the consequences get worse for the American people. pic.twitter.com/ls1rTPCCZ0 — Leader John Thune (@LeaderJohnThune) October 10, 2025

