Washington, November 19: Nancy Pelosi will step down from her position as the Speaker of the House of Representatives along with the position of democratic leader in the chamber. She made these announcements a day after the Republicans won the majority in the midterm elections. Pelosi said that she would continue stay with Congress and continue representing San Francisco.

Reports suggest that Hakeem Jeffries, the current chairman of the Democratic caucus, is likely to replace Pelosi as minority leader. While other names like Pete Aguilar and Katherine Clark are also doing the rounds. Also, since Republics won the majority in midterm elections, the next speaker will be from incoming Republican party. Hakeem Jeffries, US Congressman, Announces Bid To Lead Democrats in House of Representatives After Nancy Pelosi Steps Down; Who Is He?

Who Will Replace Nancy Pelosi To Lead US House Democratic Caucus?

Hakeem Jeffries:

A rising star in the Democratic Party, Jeffries was born in Brooklyn, New York. His political career began after being elected to the New York State Assembly in 2006. In 2012, he was elected to New York's 8th congressional district, which includes parts of Brooklyn and Queens. He became chairman of the Democratic caucus in 2019, making him the youngest member serving in leadership. If he wins, he would become the first Black party leader in Congress. US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Announces To Step Down After Leading Democrats for Nearly 20 Years (Watch Video)

Pete Aguilar:

The 43-year-old, currently Democratic Caucus Vice Chair, is the highest-ranking Hispanic in Congress. He was mayor of Redlands formerly and is widely credited for playing a central role in a bipartisan immigration reform push in 2018.

Katherine Clark:

Clark currently serves as the assistant Speaker She was first elected to Congress in 2013 in a special election replacing then-Rep. Edward J. Markey. Four years later she was chosen to serve in Democratic leadership as vice chair of the caucus and rose to be the assistant speaker in 2020.

Who Will Replace Nancy Pelosi As US House Speaker?

Kevin McCarthy

House Republicans have elected Kevin McCarthy as their nominee for speaker for the 118th Congress. McCarthy, whose reputation has long been more strategist will need 218 votes to succeed Pelosi. However, some in the Republicans have said they would not back McCarthy for speaker. The last time a speaker was not elected in the first roll call was in 1923.

