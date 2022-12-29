Mumbai, December 29: Harsh winter has paralysed normal life in several parts of the world as the year comes to an end. The US has been hit by a severe bomb cyclone, while a winter storm has disrupted normal life in Canada and UK. Japan has been witnessing intense snowfall, and India is experiencing coldwave and subsequent foggy weather. Catch live news updates on the winter storm, bomb cyclone, snowfall, cold wave, snow storm, fog, and harsh weather conditions affecting the US, UK, Japan, Canada, India, and other major countries. Bomb Cyclone: Nearly 4,900 Flights Cancelled and More Than 4,400 Others Delayed in Last 24 Hours in US Due to Deadly Winter Storm.

Large parts of the United States are currently under the grips of a 'bomb cyclone' that has caused dozens of deaths and plunged millions into the darkness with resultant power outages. Several parts of the US are enveloped in snow and it has caused cancellations and delays of flights and trains. Canada has been battered by the severe winter storm. Many parts of the country are still feeling the impacts of power outages, flight cancellations, and stranded luggage at airports days later. UK Weather Update: Blizzard and Heavy Snowfall Across Country, Says MET Office.

The United Kingdom, witnessing a winter storm, has been warned of thundersnow. A severe snowstorm has killed almost 17 and injured 93 people in Japan in the past 10 days. Heavy snow has blanketed the northern region of the island nation. India - especially the northern parts- has been reeling under the cold wave as the winter makes an entry into the nation. The visibility in several areas has dropped drastically as the dense fog intensified. Several accidents have been recorded in previous days owing to low visibility.