Several areas of the UK are undergoing severe turmoil as the snow and ice hit Scotland and the southwest of England. The weather department has issued an extreme weather warning for London as well. Forecasters say temperatures will rise on Sunday, bringing strong winds leading to snow, blizzards and ice, and freezing rain, creating hazardous conditions on the roads. UK May Witness Longest Recession Since Records Began, Warns Bank of England.

Blizzards in UK:

#Britain Met Office issues NEW #weather warning for today: Half of the country will be swathed in ice with #blizzards and six inches of #snow on the way on Sunday after Trafalgar Square fountains FREEZE pic.twitter.com/021DTrOruf — Hans Solo (@thandojo) December 17, 2022

Heavy Snowfall in UK:

The Met Office have issued an Amber warning of ice for parts of C Britain, and Yellow snow and ice warnings for much of the rest of Britain. For more - https://t.co/f0MOgifNAl pic.twitter.com/0B8paBZaW4 — Sky News Weather (@SkyNewsWeather) December 17, 2022

