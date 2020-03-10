10-yr-old Girl Killed After Being Hit by Truck in UP

Banda (UP), Mar 10 (PTI) A 10-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a sand-laden truck in Khaptiha village in Pailani area here, following which enraged locals damaged the vehicle and set the huts of those involved in sand mining ablaze, police said on Tuesday.

Roshni was hit by the truck on Monday when she was going to her field on Monday. She died on the spot, they said.

Alleging that the truck belonged to a sand mining mafia, villagers damaged the vehicle and also set on fire the huts of those involved in sand mining.

Police said they were investigating the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)