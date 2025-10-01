Mumbai, October 1: Hurun India Rich List 2025 is here, and Mukesh Ambani and his family have regained the title of India’s richest business tycoons, with a remarkable net worth of INR 9.55 lakh crore. Gautam Adani secured the second spot on India's Top 10 rich list with a net worth of INR 8.14 lakh crore. Making history in the rankings, Chairperson of HCL Technologies Roshni Nadar Malhotra achieved the third position with INR 2.84 lakh crore, becoming India's richest woman.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the total number of billionaires in the country crossed 350, a sixfold increase since the list debuted 13 years ago. Notably, the combined wealth of all listers stands at INR 167 lakh crore, equal to nearly half of India’s GDP, the report added. Hurun India Rich List 2025: India’s Billionaire Club Growing at Record Pace, Country Adding More Than 1 Billionaire Every Week This Year.

Rank Name Company Wealth (Rs crore) 1 Mukesh Ambani & family Reliance Industries INR 9,55,410 crore 2 Gautam Adani & family Adani INR 8,14,720 crore 3 Roshni Nadar Malhotra & family HCL INR 2,84,120 crore 4 Cyrus S Poonawalla & family Serum Institute of India INR 2,46,460 crore 5 Kumar Mangalam Birla & family Aditya Birla INR 2,32,850 crore 6 Niraj Bajaj & family Bajaj Auto INR 2,32,680 crore 7 Dilip Shanghvi Sun Pharmaceutical Industries INR 2,30,560 crore 8 Azim Premji & family Wipro INR 2,21,250 crore 9 Gopichand Hinduja & family Hinduja INR 1,85,310 crore 10 Radhakishan Damani & family Avenue Supermarts INR 1,82,980 crore 11 LN Mittal & family Arcelormittal INR 1,75,390 crore 12 Jay Chaudhry Zscaler INR 1,46,470 crore 13 Sajjan Jindal & family JSW Steel INR 1,43,330 crore 14 Uday Kotak Kotak Mahindra Bank INR 1,25,120 crore 15 Rajiv Singh & family DLF INR 1,21,200 crore 16 Anil Agarwal & family Vedanta Resources INR 1,11,400 crore 17 Ravi Jaipuria & family RJ Corp INR 1,09,260 crore 18 Vikram Lal & family Eicher Motors INR 1,03,820 crore 19 Sunil Mittal & family Bharti Airtel INR 99,300 crore 20 Mangal Prabhat Lodha & family Lodha Developers INR 93,750 crore 21 Murali Divi & family Divi’s Laboratories INR 91,100 crore 22 Rohiqa Cyrus Mistry & family Shapoorji Pallonji INR 88,650 crore 23 Shapoor Pallonji Mistry & family Shapoorji Pallonji INR 88,650 crore 24 Joy Alukkas Joy Alukkas INR 88,430 crore 25 Sri Prakash Lohia Indorama INR 87,700 crore 26 Nusli Wadia & family Britannia Industries INR 86,820 crore 27 Venu Srinivasan TVS Motors INR 85,260 crore 28 Pankaj Patel & family Zydus Lifesciences INR 84,510 crore 29 Vijay Chauhan & family Parle Products INR 74,600 crore 30 Rahul Bhatia & family Interglobe Aviation INR 71,270 crore 31 Gopikishan Damani & family Avenue Supermarts INR 70,670 crore 32 Benu Gopal Bangur & family Shree Cement INR 70,090 crore 33 Vivek Kumar Jain Gujarat Fluorochemicals INR 67,800 crore 34 Satyanarayan Nuwal Solar Industries India INR 62,250 crore 35 Sudhir Mehta & family Torrent Pharmaceuticals INR 62,200 crore 36 Samir Mehta & family Torrent Pharmaceuticals INR 62,200 crore 37 Rajan Bharti Mittal & family Bharti Airtel INR 62,060 crore 38 Rakesh Bharti Mittal & family Bharti Airtel INR 62,060 crore 39 Sanjiv Goenka & family CESC INR 58,730 crore 40 Vivek Chaand Sehgal & family Samvardhana Motherson International INR 57,060 crore 41 Adi Godrej & family Godrej Consumer Durables INR 55,580 crore 42 Abhaykumar Firodia & family Force Motors INR 55,270 crore 43 Shahid Bilakhia & family Meril Life Science INR 55,130 crore 44 Harsh Mariwala & family Marico INR 53,990 crore 45 Anand Mahindra & family Mahindra & Mahindra INR 51,930 crore 46 Ina Ashwin Dani & family Asian Paints INR 51,450 crore 47 Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala & family Rare Enterprises INR 50,480 crore 48 Jayshree Ullal Arista Networks INR 50,170 crore 49 Chandru Raheja & family K Raheja INR 49,360 crore 50 Nadir Godrej & family Godrej Consumer Durables INR 49,000 crore 51 Radha Vembu Zoho INR 46,580 crore 52 Vembu Sekar Zoho INR 46,580 crore 53 Yusuff Ali MA Lulu INR 46,300 crore 54 Karsanbhai Patel & family Nirma INR 45,900 crore 55 Manju D Gupta & family Lupin INR 45,270 crore 56 Sajjan Kumar Patwari & family Rashmi Metaliks INR 44,760 crore 57 Acharya Balkrishna Patanjali Ayurved INR 43,640 crore 58 Vikas Oberoi Oberoi Realty INR 42,960 crore 59 Rakesh Gangwal & family Interglobe Aviation INR 42,790 crore 60 P Pitchi Reddy Megha Engineering & Infrastructures INR 42,650 crore 61 Manohar Lal Agarwal & family Haldiram Snacks INR 42,260 crore 62 PV Krishna Reddy Megha Engineering & Infrastructures INR 41,810 crore 63 Basant Bansal & family M3M India INR 41,140 crore 64 Nithin Kamath & family Zerodha INR 40,020 crore 65 Falguni Nayar & family Nykaa INR 39,810 crore 66 B Parthasaradhi Reddy & family Hetero Labs INR 39,030 crore 67 Madhusudhan Agarwal & family Haldiram Snacks INR 38,650 crore 68 Kailashchandra Nuwal & family Solar Industries India INR 38,630 crore 69 Nirmal Kumar Minda & family Uno Minda INR 38,300 crore 70 Anurang Jain & family Endurance Technologies INR 38,040 crore 71 Sanjay Dangi & Alpana Sanjay Dangi Authum Infrastructure INR 37,800 crore 72 Shivkishan Moolchand Agarwal & family Haldiram Foods International INR 37,750 crore 73 Romesh T Wadhwani Symphony Technology INR 37,200 crore 74 Anil Rai Gupta & family Havells India INR 37,150 crore 75 Sunny Varkey Gems Education INR 37,070 crore 76 Naveen Jindal & family Jindal Steel & Power INR 36,190 crore 77 Bhushan Dua & family Super Cassettes Industries INR 35,790 crore 78 Arun Bharat Ram SRF Chemicals INR 35,760 crore 79 Sunil Vachani Dixon Technologies INR 35,570 crore 80 Uma Devi Prasad & family Aristo Pharmaceuticals INR 35,350 crore 81 Prem Watsa Fairfax Financial Holdings INR 35,270 crore 82 Madhukar Parekh & family Pidilite Industries INR 35,210 crore 83 Aditya Khemka & family Aditya Infotech INR 35,140 crore 84 Smita V Crishna & family Godrej Consumer Durables INR 35,100 crore 85 Ranjan Pai Manipal Education & Medical INR 34,700 crore 86 Jamshyd Godrej & family Godrej Consumer Durables INR 34,220 crore 87 Rajan Raheja & family Exide Industries INR 33,950 crore 88 Rishad Naoroji & family Godrej Consumer Durables INR 33,700 crore 89 Pratap Reddy & family Apollo Hospitals Enterprise INR 33,160 crore 90 TS Kalyanaraman & family Kalyan Jewellers India INR 32,670 crore 91 Niranjan Hiranandani Nidar INR 32,500 crore 92 NR Narayana Murthy & family Infosys INR 32,150 crore 93 Raja Bagmane Bagmane Developers INR 31,510 crore 94 GM Rao & family GMR INR 31,340 crore 95 Pritviraj Jindal & family JSW Steel INR 31,000 crore 96 S Gopalakrishnan & family Infosys INR 30,740 crore 97 Ramesh Juneja & family Mankind Pharma INR 30,680 crore 98 Divyank Turakhia Ai.Tech INR 30,680 crore 99 Rafique Abdul Malik & family Metro Brands INR 30,440 crore 100 Arvindkumar Poddar & family Balkrishna Industries INR 30,190 crore

India’s billionaire club is growing at a record pace, with the country adding more than one billionaire every week this year. The M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 shows that India now has 350 billionaires, six times higher than when the list was first released 13 years ago. Bollywood’s 'King' Shah Rukh Khan Tops M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 for the First Time – Details Inside.

Interestingly, Mumbai still leads India's billionaire scene, housing 451 wealthiest individuals, followed by New Delhi with 223 and Bengaluru with 116.

