Mumbai, October 1: Hurun India Rich List 2025 is here, and Mukesh Ambani and his family have regained the title of India’s richest business tycoons, with a remarkable net worth of INR 9.55 lakh crore. Gautam Adani secured the second spot on India's Top 10 rich list with a net worth of INR 8.14 lakh crore. Making history in the rankings, Chairperson of HCL Technologies Roshni Nadar Malhotra achieved the third position with INR 2.84 lakh crore, becoming India's richest woman.
According to a Hindustan Times report, the total number of billionaires in the country crossed 350, a sixfold increase since the list debuted 13 years ago. Notably, the combined wealth of all listers stands at INR 167 lakh crore, equal to nearly half of India’s GDP, the report added. Hurun India Rich List 2025: India’s Billionaire Club Growing at Record Pace, Country Adding More Than 1 Billionaire Every Week This Year.
|Rank
|Name
|Company
|Wealth (Rs crore)
|1
|Mukesh Ambani & family
|Reliance Industries
|INR 9,55,410 crore
|2
|Gautam Adani & family
|Adani
|INR 8,14,720 crore
|3
|Roshni Nadar Malhotra & family
|HCL
|INR 2,84,120 crore
|4
|Cyrus S Poonawalla & family
|Serum Institute of India
|INR 2,46,460 crore
|5
|Kumar Mangalam Birla & family
|Aditya Birla
|INR 2,32,850 crore
|6
|Niraj Bajaj & family
|Bajaj Auto
|INR 2,32,680 crore
|7
|Dilip Shanghvi
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|INR 2,30,560 crore
|8
|Azim Premji & family
|Wipro
|INR 2,21,250 crore
|9
|Gopichand Hinduja & family
|Hinduja
|INR 1,85,310 crore
|10
|Radhakishan Damani & family
|Avenue Supermarts
|INR 1,82,980 crore
|11
|LN Mittal & family
|Arcelormittal
|INR 1,75,390 crore
|12
|Jay Chaudhry
|Zscaler
|INR 1,46,470 crore
|13
|Sajjan Jindal & family
|JSW Steel
|INR 1,43,330 crore
|14
|Uday Kotak
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|INR 1,25,120 crore
|15
|Rajiv Singh & family
|DLF
|INR 1,21,200 crore
|16
|Anil Agarwal & family
|Vedanta Resources
|INR 1,11,400 crore
|17
|Ravi Jaipuria & family
|RJ Corp
|INR 1,09,260 crore
|18
|Vikram Lal & family
|Eicher Motors
|INR 1,03,820 crore
|19
|Sunil Mittal & family
|Bharti Airtel
|INR 99,300 crore
|20
|Mangal Prabhat Lodha & family
|Lodha Developers
|INR 93,750 crore
|21
|Murali Divi & family
|Divi’s Laboratories
|INR 91,100 crore
|22
|Rohiqa Cyrus Mistry & family
|Shapoorji Pallonji
|INR 88,650 crore
|23
|Shapoor Pallonji Mistry & family
|Shapoorji Pallonji
|INR 88,650 crore
|24
|Joy Alukkas
|Joy Alukkas
|INR 88,430 crore
|25
|Sri Prakash Lohia
|Indorama
|INR 87,700 crore
|26
|Nusli Wadia & family
|Britannia Industries
|INR 86,820 crore
|27
|Venu Srinivasan
|TVS Motors
|INR 85,260 crore
|28
|Pankaj Patel & family
|Zydus Lifesciences
|INR 84,510 crore
|29
|Vijay Chauhan & family
|Parle Products
|INR 74,600 crore
|30
|Rahul Bhatia & family
|Interglobe Aviation
|INR 71,270 crore
|31
|Gopikishan Damani & family
|Avenue Supermarts
|INR 70,670 crore
|32
|Benu Gopal Bangur & family
|Shree Cement
|INR 70,090 crore
|33
|Vivek Kumar Jain
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|INR 67,800 crore
|34
|Satyanarayan Nuwal
|Solar Industries India
|INR 62,250 crore
|35
|Sudhir Mehta & family
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|INR 62,200 crore
|36
|Samir Mehta & family
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|INR 62,200 crore
|37
|Rajan Bharti Mittal & family
|Bharti Airtel
|INR 62,060 crore
|38
|Rakesh Bharti Mittal & family
|Bharti Airtel
|INR 62,060 crore
|39
|Sanjiv Goenka & family
|CESC
|INR 58,730 crore
|40
|Vivek Chaand Sehgal & family
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|INR 57,060 crore
|41
|Adi Godrej & family
|Godrej Consumer Durables
|INR 55,580 crore
|42
|Abhaykumar Firodia & family
|Force Motors
|INR 55,270 crore
|43
|Shahid Bilakhia & family
|Meril Life Science
|INR 55,130 crore
|44
|Harsh Mariwala & family
|Marico
|INR 53,990 crore
|45
|Anand Mahindra & family
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|INR 51,930 crore
|46
|Ina Ashwin Dani & family
|Asian Paints
|INR 51,450 crore
|47
|Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala & family
|Rare Enterprises
|INR 50,480 crore
|48
|Jayshree Ullal
|Arista Networks
|INR 50,170 crore
|49
|Chandru Raheja & family
|K Raheja
|INR 49,360 crore
|50
|Nadir Godrej & family
|Godrej Consumer Durables
|INR 49,000 crore
|51
|Radha Vembu
|Zoho
|INR 46,580 crore
|52
|Vembu Sekar
|Zoho
|INR 46,580 crore
|53
|Yusuff Ali MA
|Lulu
|INR 46,300 crore
|54
|Karsanbhai Patel & family
|Nirma
|INR 45,900 crore
|55
|Manju D Gupta & family
|Lupin
|INR 45,270 crore
|56
|Sajjan Kumar Patwari & family
|Rashmi Metaliks
|INR 44,760 crore
|57
|Acharya Balkrishna
|Patanjali Ayurved
|INR 43,640 crore
|58
|Vikas Oberoi
|Oberoi Realty
|INR 42,960 crore
|59
|Rakesh Gangwal & family
|Interglobe Aviation
|INR 42,790 crore
|60
|P Pitchi Reddy
|Megha Engineering & Infrastructures
|INR 42,650 crore
|61
|Manohar Lal Agarwal & family
|Haldiram Snacks
|INR 42,260 crore
|62
|PV Krishna Reddy
|Megha Engineering & Infrastructures
|INR 41,810 crore
|63
|Basant Bansal & family
|M3M India
|INR 41,140 crore
|64
|Nithin Kamath & family
|Zerodha
|INR 40,020 crore
|65
|Falguni Nayar & family
|Nykaa
|INR 39,810 crore
|66
|B Parthasaradhi Reddy & family
|Hetero Labs
|INR 39,030 crore
|67
|Madhusudhan Agarwal & family
|Haldiram Snacks
|INR 38,650 crore
|68
|Kailashchandra Nuwal & family
|Solar Industries India
|INR 38,630 crore
|69
|Nirmal Kumar Minda & family
|Uno Minda
|INR 38,300 crore
|70
|Anurang Jain & family
|Endurance Technologies
|INR 38,040 crore
|71
|Sanjay Dangi & Alpana Sanjay Dangi
|Authum Infrastructure
|INR 37,800 crore
|72
|Shivkishan Moolchand Agarwal & family
|Haldiram Foods International
|INR 37,750 crore
|73
|Romesh T Wadhwani
|Symphony Technology
|INR 37,200 crore
|74
|Anil Rai Gupta & family
|Havells India
|INR 37,150 crore
|75
|Sunny Varkey
|Gems Education
|INR 37,070 crore
|76
|Naveen Jindal & family
|Jindal Steel & Power
|INR 36,190 crore
|77
|Bhushan Dua & family
|Super Cassettes Industries
|INR 35,790 crore
|78
|Arun Bharat Ram
|SRF Chemicals
|INR 35,760 crore
|79
|Sunil Vachani
|Dixon Technologies
|INR 35,570 crore
|80
|Uma Devi Prasad & family
|Aristo Pharmaceuticals
|INR 35,350 crore
|81
|Prem Watsa
|Fairfax Financial Holdings
|INR 35,270 crore
|82
|Madhukar Parekh & family
|Pidilite Industries
|INR 35,210 crore
|83
|Aditya Khemka & family
|Aditya Infotech
|INR 35,140 crore
|84
|Smita V Crishna & family
|Godrej Consumer Durables
|INR 35,100 crore
|85
|Ranjan Pai
|Manipal Education & Medical
|INR 34,700 crore
|86
|Jamshyd Godrej & family
|Godrej Consumer Durables
|INR 34,220 crore
|87
|Rajan Raheja & family
|Exide Industries
|INR 33,950 crore
|88
|Rishad Naoroji & family
|Godrej Consumer Durables
|INR 33,700 crore
|89
|Pratap Reddy & family
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|INR 33,160 crore
|90
|TS Kalyanaraman & family
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|INR 32,670 crore
|91
|Niranjan Hiranandani
|Nidar
|INR 32,500 crore
|92
|NR Narayana Murthy & family
|Infosys
|INR 32,150 crore
|93
|Raja Bagmane
|Bagmane Developers
|INR 31,510 crore
|94
|GM Rao & family
|GMR
|INR 31,340 crore
|95
|Pritviraj Jindal & family
|JSW Steel
|INR 31,000 crore
|96
|S Gopalakrishnan & family
|Infosys
|INR 30,740 crore
|97
|Ramesh Juneja & family
|Mankind Pharma
|INR 30,680 crore
|98
|Divyank Turakhia
|Ai.Tech
|INR 30,680 crore
|99
|Rafique Abdul Malik & family
|Metro Brands
|INR 30,440 crore
|100
|Arvindkumar Poddar & family
|Balkrishna Industries
|INR 30,190 crore
India’s billionaire club is growing at a record pace, with the country adding more than one billionaire every week this year. The M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 shows that India now has 350 billionaires, six times higher than when the list was first released 13 years ago. Bollywood’s 'King' Shah Rukh Khan Tops M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 for the First Time – Details Inside.
Interestingly, Mumbai still leads India's billionaire scene, housing 451 wealthiest individuals, followed by New Delhi with 223 and Bengaluru with 116.
