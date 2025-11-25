Mumbai, November 25: Stocks of several companies will be in focus today, November 25, as soon as the stock market opens for business. Investors and traders will look forward to buying and selling stocks during Tuesday's trading session. As stock market enthusiasts prepare for buying and selling shares today, we bring you a list of stocks that are likely to be in the spotlight during the trading session on Tuesday. Scroll below to know the names of shares which are expected to be in focus today.

According to a report in CNBC TV18, shares of Bharat Electronics, Surya Roshni, Eris Lifesciences, Sunteck Realty, Paras Defence, HUDCO, Diamond Power, Ceigall India and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories are most likely to be in the spotlight today. Of all the stocks mentioned above, shares of Bharat Electronics Limited (NSE: BEL), Eris Lifesciences Limited (NSE: ERIS), Sunteck Realty Limited (NSE: SUNTECK) and Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited (NSE: PARAS) all ended Monday's trading session on a negative note. Stock Market Holidays in December 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for 9 Days; Check List of Share Market Holiday Dates.

Shares of Bharat Electronics Limited (NSE: BEL), Eris Lifesciences Limited (NSE: ERIS), Sunteck Realty Limited (NSE: SUNTECK) and Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited (NSE: PARAS) all closed in red after witnessing a decline of INR 13.45, INR 12.80, INR 3.65 and INR 16.40 each, respectively. Similarly, stocks of Housing & Urban Development Corporation Limited (NSE: HUDCO), Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited (NSE: DIACABS), Ceigall India Limited (NSE: CEIGALL) and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NSE: DRREDDY) also closed in red in the last trading session of Monday, November 24.

At the end of closing bell on Monday's trading session, shares of Housing & Urban Development Corporation Limited (NSE: HUDCO), Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited (NSE: DIACABS), Ceigall India Limited (NSE: CEIGALL) and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NSE: DRREDDY) ended on a negative note after falling by INR 1.87, INR 4.55, INR 2.45 and INR 19.90 respectively. However, stocks of Surya Roshni Limited (NSE: SURYAROSNI) closed Monday's trading session in green and saw a growth of INR 3.05, respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).