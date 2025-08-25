The upcoming Hindi musical rom-com Mannu Kya Karegga? Is set to hit the big screens on September 12, 2025 already has its teaser out. Director Ssanjay Tripaathy opens up to Latestly about his upcoming Campus Musical Love Story and what makes it special in an exclusive interview. The film promises to be a refreshing campus romance featuring debutant Saachi Bindra and newcomer Vyom Yadav, alongside seasoned actors Vinay Pathak, Kumud Mishra and Charu Shankar. ‘Binny and Family’ Movie Review: Anjini Dhawan’s Debut Movie Has Heartwarming Moments Lost in Predictable Drama (LatestLY Exclusive)

Watch the Teaser of ‘Mannu Kya Karegga?’:

The Spark Behind Mannu Kya Karegga?

When asked about the first spark that led to this project, Tripaathy revealed his deep-rooted love for coming-of-age stories. “Basically I have a liking for coming-of-age stories. My earlier two films, Club 60 and Binny and Family, were also coming-of-age. When Sourav narrated this story to me, I really felt this is a story we need to tell, a campus-based love story, something fresh, with fresh faces, about a guy finding his purpose while falling in love.”

In today’s cinema, with multiple theatrical and OTT releases every week, what makes 'Mannu Kya Karegga?' unique?

“The USP of the film is the campus love story. It’s a contemporary story — aaj ki kahaani hai, aaj ke campus mein shoot ki gayi hai, aur aaj ke challenges aur problems dikhaye gaye hain. Our protagonist is a confused young man who falls in love, faces heartbreak, and eventually finds his purpose. That’s the heart of the film — how to find purpose in life.”

Taking a Bold Step with Newcomers

The director praised his producers for taking the bold step of investing in fresh talent. “Casting newcomers was definitely a bold step for the producers because they put the money in. For me, it was a boon. I love to work with newcomers because they don’t come with any baggage, and it is easy to mould them into the characters you want.”

With recent hits like ‘Saiyaara’ and ‘Metro In Dino’, does Tripaathy believe romance is making a comeback?

“When a particular genre hits, it gives a boost, but I don’t think audiences decide only by genre. Good films work, whether they’re love stories or not. Saiyaara and Metro In Dino may inspire more such films, but creatively, audiences always look for a good story, not just a genre.”

His previous film ‘Binny and Family’ (August 2024) received warm reviews but didn’t perform as expected at the box office. Did that impact him?

“Box office is a different ballgame. We couldn’t market the film well beyond metros. But the audience who watched it loved it. Even schools and colleges screened it, and its Tamil and Telugu rights were bought. So financially, it wasn’t a big loss. As a filmmaker, the audience’s appreciation is my solace.”

Why Not Cast Anjini Dhawan Again? Tripaathy launched star kid Anjini Dhawan in his last film. Was there a temptation to bring her back?

“It was never about her being a star kid. She was selected on merit after auditions. We had shortlisted four people, Anjani was one of them and we did a workshop and finally shortlisted her. And I didn't even know that she was related to the Dhawan family and I got to know later. For this film, the character was different and she had other commitments. We mutually decided to work together in the future and I think Sachi fits the bill very well for the kind of girl we are looking for.” Who Is ‘Binny And Family’ Actress Anjini Dhawan? All You Need To Know About Varun Dhawan’s Niece.

‘Mannu Kya Karegga’ Set for September Release

With soulful music by the legendary Lalit Pandit and lyrics penned by the iconic Javed Akhtar, the film celebrates young love, mistakes and second chances is all set against the breathtaking backdrop of Uttarakhand’s scenic Himalayas. Releasing on September 12, 2025.

Ssanjay Tripaathy’s Journey

Tripathy, who also created the acclaimed medical drama Ek Nayee Umeed – Roshni (2015), directed the short feature Mann Bairagi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s teenage life (produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mahaveer Jain) and was the creative force behind Vishwanathan Anand’s biopic for Netflix, now aims to strike a chord with the youth once again.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2025 05:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).