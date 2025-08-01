Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 finally arrived in the theatres. The movie clashed with Dhadak 2 at the box office. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the comedy film also features Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Deepak Dobriyal, Kubbra Sait, Sanjay Mishra, and Vindu Dara Singh in key roles. The movie is a spiritual sequel to Devgn's hit 2015 comedy film Son of Sardaar. Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2, which released in the theatres on Friday (August 1), has unfortunately fallen victim to piracy. ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ Movie Review: Ajay Devgn Wants Us To Laugh but Where Are the Jokes? (LatestLY Exclusive).

According to reports, Son of Sardaar 2 has been illegally leaked on Torrent sites like Movierulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format.

This is not the first time a movie has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, these sites bounced back, promoting piracy. We do not support any kind of piracy and hope that there will be stringent action against the pirates here. ‘Kingdom’ Full Movie Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz & Telegram Channels for Free Download & Watch Online; Is Vijay Deverakonda’s Telugu Film Latest Victim of Piracy?.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Son of Sardaar 2’:

Son of Sardaar 2 follows the story of Jassi Randhawa, who returns to Scotland to reconcile with his wife. However, before things can be resolved, he gets embroiled in a hostage crisis during a wedding. On one side, he must save the hostages; on the other, he also has to save his marriage. Will he succeed in managing to do both?

