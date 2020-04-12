106 More People Test Positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 12 (ANI): Eight doctors and five nurses have tested positive for the coronaviurs in Tamil Nadu, state's Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said on Sunday.In all, 106 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in the State, taking the total number of cases to 1,075. Out of the total new cases, 90 people are from the 'single source conduct'."Two government doctors, two railway hospital doctors, four private hospital doctors and five nurses have tested positive for COVID19," Rajesh was quoted as saying in a press release. "106 new positive cases reported in Tamil Nadu today, of which 90 persons are from the single source conduct. The total number of positive cases rises to 1,075 in the State, of which 971 cases are from single source conduct. Total 11 deaths have been reported till now," she added.With 918 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 31 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8,447, including 764 cured and discharged, one migrated and 273 deaths, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

