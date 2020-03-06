12 More Disha Police Stations to Start on March 8, Says Andhra DGP

Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang on Friday informed of the various initiatives taken by the police to ensure a safer environment for women in the state."We are changing women police stations into Disha stations. As of now, six Disha police stations have been started, 12 more Disha police stations will be started on March 8," said the DGP during a press conference."In 51 Disha cases, charge-sheets were filed within a week. Disha SOS App is also a hit. Almost 2 lakh people have downloaded the App so far. The concept of Zero FIR has also been introduced in the state and till date, 206 Zero FIRs are filed. Two forensic labs will also be set up at Visakhapatnam and Tirupati. We will thrive to make AP a role model for women safety," he added.Last year, Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly passed two Disha Bills which enable the death penalty for rape besides taking stringent action for crimes on women by setting up of special courts to deal with such offences.M. Deepika, the Special Officers for implementing the Andhra Pradesh Disha Act added, "A special command control room has been set up for Disha call centre. The call centre received 14,000 calls. Most of them were about harassment by the husband."The law was brought in the backdrop of the barbaric and dastardly gang-rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Telangana. (ANI)

