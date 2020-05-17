12 Shramik Special Trains from Karnataka Today

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 17 (ANI): South Western Railway is scheduled to run 12 Shramik Special trains on Sunday from Karnataka to other states ferrying migrant labourers and others stranded here due to lockdown.The trains are scheduled for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir.On May 15, the government informed that 12 lakh passengers have reached their home states by Shramik Special trains, which were introduced to move migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and others stranded at different places in the country owing to the lockdown. (ANI)

