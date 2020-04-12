14 Villages in UP's Badaun Sealed After Man Tests COVID-19 Positive: DM

Badaun, Apr 12 (PTI) A man who had attended a religious congregation in Delhi last month tested COVID-19 positive in Bhavanipur Khali area in this district, following which 14 adjoining villages were sealed, officials said on Sunday.

The man is from Andhra Pradesh and he was staying in a mosque here, District Magistrate Kumar Prashant said on Sunday.

"After the man tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, the district administration sealed 14 villages in the radius of three kilometres from this village. He had attended the Tabligi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin," he said.

Prashant said the limits of the village have also been sealed, and zonal and sector magistrates deployed in the area. Essential items are being provided in the village and tests of suspected cases are being carried out, he added.

