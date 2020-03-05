14-yr-old Girl Raped in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Mar 5 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man when she was alone in her house at a village here, police said on Thursday.

The 20-year-old man, who is at large, had also threatened the girl of dire consequences if she reported the matter, Station House Officer, Bhopa, Vijay Bahaur Singh, said.

He said an FIR was registered in the case on a complaint by the girl's mother.

