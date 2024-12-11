Mumbai, December 11: In an unfortunate incident in Madhya Pradesh, a youth was allegedly injured when he tried to protect his aunt from her husband's alleged attack. The alleged incident occurred on Tuesday, December 10, in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. The accused attacker has been identified as Kanhaiya Lal Ahirwar. Cops said that Ahirwar works as a private driver.

During the preliminary investigation, cops found that the accused was having a dispute with his wife, Arti Ahirwar, reports FPJ. It is reported that Kanhaiya's wife lives separately from him in a rented house at Sehore. As per the complaint, Arti Ahirwar came to Bhopal on Monday, December 10, with her nephew Akash Ahirwar. An official said that Arti came to a bank for some work. Maggi Theft in Bhopal: Noodles Worth Over INR 10 Lakh Stolen From Truck in Madhya Pradesh, Probe Launched (Watch Video).

Amid this, her husband learned about her whereabouts and traced her to the bank. At one point, the husband and wife came across each other in Bhopal. This was when the accused started fighting with his wife. Soon, the fight escalated to such a level that Kanhaiya removed a weapon and started chasing Arti as she started to run away from him.

The commotion, which lasted for an hour, also saw Akash stepping in to protect his aunt. He reportedly suffered an injury to his thigh. After this, Akash and Arti sought medical attention and later approached the police and lodged an FIR against Kanhaiya Lal. Based on their complaint, the police booked the accused and launched a probe in connection with the incident. Bhopal Shocker: Tuition Teacher Shows Porn Videos to Female Students on Pretext of Teaching Biology, Rapes Them; Arrested.

So far, the accused has not been arrested.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2024 04:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).