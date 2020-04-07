168 Jamaatis out of 314 Covid-19 Cases in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): The number of corona positive cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 314, out of which 168 patients are cnnected to Tablighi Jamaat, the state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday. Earlier, the Chief Minister chaired a meeting with Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department Awanish Awasthi, heads of 11 committees and 12 Nodal Officers and other senior officers over coronavirus crisis. The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry informed that the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the country has gone up to 4,421. (ANI)

