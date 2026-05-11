2 Israeli Soldiers Get Prison for Desecration of Christian Statue in Lebanon

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military said Monday that two soldiers will spend weeks in military prison for the desecration of a Christian statue in southern Lebanon.

One soldier, who stuck a cigarette in the mouth of a statue of Mary, was sentenced to 21 days of military prison, and a soldier who filmed the incident was sentenced to 14 days, a military spokesperson said.

It comes soon after soldiers who participated in hacking down a crucifix in southern Lebanon also received time in military prison.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 07:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).