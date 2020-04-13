2 New COVID-19 Cases in J'khand

Bokaro (Jharkhand), Apr 13 (PTI) Two more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Bokaro district, taking the number of cases in Jharkhand to 19, an official said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Kumar said two men, one aged 68 and another 45, tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday night.

The two, who hail from Bokaro district's Sadam village, are relatives of the 72-year-old man who died of the disease on April 8, he said.

With the two fresh cases, the total count in Bokaro went up to eight, Kumar said.

The state capital has reported eight positive cases, Hazaribagh two and Koderma one.

A 60-year-old man died due to COVID-19 here on Sunday, the second death due to the virus in the state.

Jharkhand had registered its first positive case on March 31, when a 22-year-old Malaysian woman tested positive for the virus. She was staying at Ranchi city's Hindpiri locality.

