Virat Kohli Hits 9th IPL Hundred, Achieves Feat During RCB vs KKR Match

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Virat Kohli struck his ninth Indian Premier League (IPL) century on Wednesday, putting Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on the brink of a comprehensive victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and ensuring the defending champions take the lead in the points table. The veteran batter’s unbeaten 102 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium marked a return to form following a brief period of low scores. You Can Follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Scorecard here.

Virat Kohli Reaches Milestone

The achievement further extends Kohli’s record for the most centuries in the history of the tournament. The innings was characterised by a disciplined start followed by an aggressive flourish, helping Bengaluru near their target of 192 in the final over.

Entering the match under scrutiny after back-to-back ducks, Kohli reached the three-figure mark in 59 deliveries. His innings included 11 boundaries and three sixes, showcasing a blend of traditional stroke play and modern power-hitting. During the course of his knock, Kohli also became the first Indian cricketer to surpass 14,000 runs in T20 cricket. Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian Batter To 14,000 T20 Runs, Achieves Feat During RCB vs KKR IPL 2026.

He reached this figure in 409 innings, making him the fastest player in world cricket to achieve the feat, surpassing the previous record held by Chris Gayle. Moreso, Kohli is the only player in league history to have played all 19 seasons for a single franchise (RCB). He currently holds almost every major batting record in the tournament.

With the playoffs scheduled to begin later this month, Kohli is a primary contender for the 2026 Orange Cap. Having led RCB to their first title in 2025, his current form suggests he is the focal point of their campaign to become the first team since the Mumbai Indians (2019-20) to defend the IPL trophy.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 12:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).