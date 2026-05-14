1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Virat Kohli has etched his name further into the record books by becoming the first Indian cricketer to surpass 14,000 runs in T20 cricket. The landmark was achieved on Wednesday evening during RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium. You Can Follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Scorecard here.

Virat Kohli Achieves Milestone

The pitch is his canvas. 🖼️ The bat is his brush. 🖌️ The runs are his art. 🤌 1️⃣4️⃣K T20 runs for our 1️⃣8️⃣(𝐕)𝐊 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝. ✨❤️ pic.twitter.com/AzSRW8YQJo — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 13, 2026

Kohli reached the milestone with a signature boundary in the 16th over of the chase, sparking a standing ovation from the Raipur crowd. By crossing this threshold, he joins an elite global group of batters, further solidifying his status as the most prolific run-scorer in the history of the shortest format from the subcontinent.

Before the commencement of the 2026 season, Kohli was widely expected to reach this figure, and he did so in his 279 T20 appearances. He now joins the likes of Chris Gayle and David Warner as one of the few players globally to have breached the 14,000-run mark.

The achievement is particularly significant as Kohli has scored the vast majority of these runs for just two teams: the Indian national side and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. His consistency across nearly two decades remains unparalleled in Indian cricket, with an average that has rarely dipped below 40 throughout his T20 career.

While the individual record dominated the headlines, the runs were vital for RCB’s collective ambition. Bengaluru requires a victory tonight to officially secure their place in the IPL 2026 playoffs. Kohli’s ability to anchor the innings has been a cornerstone of RCB's strategy this season, especially with the middle order occasionally showing vulnerability.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (RCBTweets). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 12:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).