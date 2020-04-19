2 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Reported from Kerala, 13 Patients Recovered Today

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 19 (ANI): Two COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Kannur and Kasaragod districts of the state today, taking the state tally to 402. A total of 13 persons recovered today. So far, 270 people have been cured and discharged in the state while three have succumbed to the virus.The person from Kannur returned from Abu Dhabi and the person from Kasargod returned from Dubai. "There are 55,590 people under treatment in different districts of the state. Of these, 55,129 are under home quarantine and 461 are in hospitals. 72 people were admitted to the hospital today. A sample of 19,351 individuals with symptoms was sent for screening. Of the 18,547 samples available, the results were negative," the State Health Ministry said.A total of 16,116 confirmed cases have been reported in India including 519 deaths. 2,302 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered. Out of the total deaths, 39 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. (ANI)

