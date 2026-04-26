The Maharashtra state government has extended the deadline for completing the mandatory e-KYC (Electronic Know Your Customer) verification for the "Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin" Yojana to April 30. This extension, announced by Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, comes after nearly 68 lakh accounts were closed following the previous March 31 deadline. The government estimates that out of 2.43 crore total applicants, only 1.75 crore currently remain active, prompting this final window for beneficiaries to secure their monthly INR 1,500 allowance.

The 68 Lakh Account Crisis in Ladki Bahin Yojana

The decision to extend the timeline follows a massive reduction in the active beneficiary base. Officials noted that 68 lakh accounts were suspended primarily due to incomplete e-KYC or technical errors in the application process. Maharashtra Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: 68 Lakh Accounts Closed After E-KYC Process; Deadline Extended to April 30.

Deadline for E-KYC Corrections Has Been Further Extended Until April 30

मुख्यमंत्री माझी लाडकी बहीण योजनेतील लाभार्थ्यांना e-KYC सुधारणा करण्यासाठी ३१ मार्च पर्यंत मुदत देण्यात आली होती. परंतु राज्यात उद्भवलेले अवकाळी पावसाचे व गारपीटीचे संकट, राज्यातील लाडक्या बहिणींकडून झालेली मागणी या पार्श्वभूमीवर माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री. देवेंद्रजी फडणवीस साहेब,… pic.twitter.com/wO4yfnIOjU — Aditi S Tatkare (@iAditiTatkare) April 1, 2026

A significant portion of these errors originated from a linguistic misunderstanding in the Marathi application form, where a question regarding employment led approximately 24 lakh genuine beneficiaries to incorrectly categorise themselves as government employees. While 20 lakh of these have been resolved, thousands still require manual correction and verification to resume receiving benefits.

Step-by-Step Guide: How to Complete Ladki Bahin Yojana E-KYC

To avoid permanent disqualification, beneficiaries must complete the verification process through the official government portal before the end of the month.

Visit the Official Portal: Log in to the Majhi Ladki Bahin website at ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in.

Log in to the Majhi Ladki Bahin website at ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in. Aadhaar Integration: Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and verify it using the OTP sent to your linked mobile number.

Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and verify it using the OTP sent to your linked mobile number. Error Correction: Check your profile for flagged errors. Ensure that the "Government Employee" or "Income Tax Payer" fields are correctly marked based on your actual status.

Check your profile for flagged errors. Ensure that the "Government Employee" or "Income Tax Payer" fields are correctly marked based on your actual status. Bank Linking: Verify that your bank account is active and seeded with your Aadhaar, as payments are disbursed via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), minister Aditi Tatkare said, "The deadline for e-KYC corrections has been further extended until April 30, 2026." Launched in 2024, the Ladki Bahin Yojana aims to provide financial independence to women aged 21 to 65 from economically weaker sections. Despite a reduced budget allocation of INR 26,000 crore for the 2026-27 fiscal year (down from INR 36,000 crore), Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde have reiterated that the scheme will continue. Mumbai-Pune Expressway ‘Missing Link’ To Open on Maharashtra Day; To Cut Travel Time Between 2 Cities by 30 Minutes.

The current verification drive is intended to flush out ineligible recipients, including accidental male enrollees and government employees, ensuring funds reach intended beneficiaries.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Aditi Tatkare). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 07:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).