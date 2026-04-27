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US US Donald Trump, National Security Team Review Iranian Proposal to Reopening Strait of Hormuz, Says White House US President Donald Trump on Monday held discussions with his national security team to review a new proposal from Iran concerning the reopening of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. The White House said the proposal is part of ongoing diplomatic efforts to ease tensions in the region, though no decision has been taken so far.

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Washington, April 27: The White House said on Monday that US President Donald Trump and his national security team are reviewing an Iranian proposal linked to reopening the Strait of Hormuz, while maintaining that Washington’s red lines on Tehran’s nuclear programme remain unchanged. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the proposal was discussed during a meeting earlier in the day but declined to provide details or pre-empt the President’s position.

“The President has met with his national security team this morning,” Leavitt told reporters at a White House briefing. “The proposal was being discussed. I don’t want to get ahead of the President or his national security team.” Iran Proposes To Reopen Strait of Hormuz Without Nuclear Agreement.

She emphasised that Trump’s stance on Iran has been clearly communicated and remains firm. “What I will reiterate is that the President’s red lines with respect to Iran have been made very, very clear not just to the American public, but also to them as well,” she said.

On operational aspects related to the Strait of Hormuz, including reports about mine-clearing efforts, the White House declined to provide specifics, maintaining that operational disclosures fall outside the scope of routine briefings. Officials indicated that such matters involve sensitive security considerations and are typically handled through appropriate defence channels rather than public commentary. What Is Iran’s 3-Stage Formula Proposed to the US for Ending the War?.

“I would defer you to the Pentagon on anything with respect to clearing mines in the Strait of Hormuz,” Leavitt said when asked about the status and timeline of such operations, reiterating that operational clarity, if any, would come from the concerned authorities at the appropriate time.

She also declined to confirm whether the process was ongoing, reiterating that such details fall under the purview of the Department of Defense. Experts believe certain details are not publicly discussed due to their strategic and operational sensitivity, particularly in a region as critical as the Strait of Hormuz, which remains central to global energy flows and maritime security.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 11:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).