Salim Dola, a 59-year-old alleged drug kingpin and close associate of fugitive terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, has been detained in Istanbul. The arrest followed a joint operation by Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organisation and local police units. Dola, who fled India in 2015-16, was tracked down using a forged UAE identification document. Indian authorities are now expected to initiate extradition proceedings to bring the Dongri native back to face trial under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Dismantling an International Syndicate With Salim Dola's Arrest

Dola faces between eight and ten offences under the NDPS Act and is currently the subject of an Interpol Red Notice. Officials describe his detention as a major disruption to a "sophisticated, multi-layered narcotics syndicate" involved in the manufacturing and trafficking of synthetic drugs across India and the Middle East. Was Dawood Ibrahim’s Original Picture Used in ‘Dhurandhar 2’? Actor Danish Iqbal Clarifies (Watch Video).

Investigators allege that Dola coordinated with international suppliers and managed financial channels through hawala transactions. The arrest is closely linked to a massive mephedrone (MD) bust in Maharashtra valued at over INR 252 crore. Dola’s son, Tahir Salim Dola, was deported last year in connection with the same investigation.

The Sangli Laboratory Raid

The case began on February 15, 2024, when the Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested a female courier with 641 grams of MD. Her interrogation pointed to Dubai-based handlers, leading police to a clandestine laboratory in Sangli district. A subsequent raid at Gujale Vasti in Irti village resulted in the seizure of 123 kg of mephedrone along with industrial laboratory equipment. Key associate Mohammed Salim Sohail Shaikh, alias Lavish, was later deported from Dubai and remains a central figure in managing the network's logistics.

Celebrities Cleared in Upcoming Chargesheet

During his interrogation, Mohammed Salim Sohail Shaikh claimed that several high-profile individuals had attended drug-fueled parties he organised in India and abroad. Among those mentioned were actors Shraddha and Siddhant Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, filmmakers Abbas–Mastan, influencer Orry, rapper Loka, and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique. However, investigators have confirmed that the upcoming chargesheet will not name these celebrities as accused. Officials said they didn't find any evidence against these celebrities to prosecute them, and hence they will not be named in the chargesheet. While the Kapoor siblings were previously questioned by the ANC, no evidence of criminal involvement was found. NIA Announces Rs 25 Lakh Cash Reward on Fugitive Gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

Legal Framework and Extradition

The NDPS Act, under which Dola will be tried, mandates a minimum 10-year prison sentence for major offences involving commercial quantities of narcotics. It also imposes exceptionally strict bail conditions. Mumbai police are currently working with central agencies to expedite Dola's return from Türkiye, citing his pivotal role in the synthetic drug trade that has recently plagued the Sangli-Mumbai corridor.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 09:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).