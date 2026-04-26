The 8th Central Pay Commission (8th CPC) is set to commence a critical three-day round of stakeholder meetings in the national capital from April 28 to April 30. These initial consultations will focus on salary structures, pension benefits, and service conditions for central government employees and pensioners. The Commission has reported a "huge demand" for meeting slots, reflecting the high stakes for the millions of personnel whose financial future depends on the eventual recommendations.

Surge in Consultation Requests

In an official notice (No. 25/2/2026-App/8CPC), the Commission acknowledged receiving an overwhelming number of requests for appointments from various employee unions and associations. While the Commission intends to accommodate as many representative bodies as possible during the Delhi window, officials noted that a "tight schedule" means not every request can be fulfilled in this first phase. 8th Pay Commission Salary Hike: Will Minimum Pay Reach INR 72,000?

The Commission has emphasised that these meetings are a fundamental component of its methodology, designed to gather direct input on pay, allowances, and working conditions before formulating a final report.

Nationwide Expansion Plans

For stakeholders based outside the Delhi-NCR region, the Commission has advised patience, stating that the consultation process is far from over. The official notice clarified that the process will transition into a regional phase in the near future. "The Commission shall be holding more meetings at Delhi and at various other States/UT in due course in coming months, which shall be updated on the website of the Commission," the notice stated.

"Interested stakeholders outside Delhi NCR may seek appointment for interaction with the Commission in their State/UT or nearby State/UT at that stage," the notice added, indicating that the Commission will travel to ensure diverse geographical representation.

Background and Process for 8th Pay Commission Implementation

The 8th Central Pay Commission was established to review and recommend changes to the current pay matrix and benefits for central employees. These reviews typically occur every ten years. The current round of stakeholder engagement is considered a vital stage for unions to present their arguments regarding inflation adjustments, the "fitment factor" for salary increases, and potential changes to the retirement age or pension disbursement. 8th Pay Commission Arrears: Will the Government Backdate the DA Merger to 2026?

Consultations will continue in phases over several months, covering multiple states and Union Territories. This phased approach is intended to ensure comprehensive participation from various sectors of the central government workforce before the Commission prepares its final recommendations for the Union Cabinet's consideration.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).