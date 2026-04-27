Home

US US Donald Trump Demands ABC Fire Jimmy Kimmel Over ‘Expectant Widow’ Joke About First Lady Melania Trump Donald Trump has demanded that ABC fire Jimmy Kimmel for calling Melania Trump an 'expectant widow' just days before a shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. The former president labeled the joke a 'call to violence', while the First Lady condemned the rhetoric as 'corrosive' following the assassination attempt.

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

US President Donald Trump called for the immediate termination of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on Monday, April 27, following a controversial joke the comedian made regarding First Lady Melania Trump. In a statement posted to Truth Social, Trump described Kimmel’s remarks as a "despicable call to violence," intensifying the ongoing friction between the 2024 Republican candidate and the ABC host. The demand for Kimmel's firing comes just hours after Melania Trump issued her own public critique of the comedian's monologue.

The Controversial Monologue by Jimmy Kimmel

The dispute centres on a recent segment of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in which the host likened Melania Trump to an "expectant widow". The joke was reportedly made just days before a shooting incident occurred at a dinner attended by the president, a timing that the Trump family has characterised as particularly reckless. White House Correspondents’s Dinner Shooting: Suspect Wrote About Targeting of Administration Officials, Says Donald Trump.

Jimmy Kimmel Should Be Immediately Fired by Disney and ABC, Says Donald Trump

"Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. He characterised the joke as crossing a line from satire into dangerous rhetoric, asserting that the network must take accountability for the "despicable" nature of the broadcast.

People Like Kimmel Shouldn’t Have the Opportunity To Enter Our Homes, Says Melania Trump

Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America. People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to… — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 27, 2026

First Lady Issues Rare Public Response

Melania Trump, who typically maintains a low profile regarding late-night television commentary, also spoke out against the joke on Monday. In a statement prior to her husband’s post, she criticised the media's treatment of her family, suggesting that such remarks undermine civil discourse and safety. "His words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America," Melania Trump wrote on X (formerly Twitter). She further added that people like Kimmel should not have the opportunity to enter "our" homes each evening to spread hate. The First Lady's office indicated that the comparison was inappropriate and insensitive, particularly given the recent security concerns surrounding President Donald Trump's public appearances.

Historical Context of the Feud

The exchange is the latest chapter in a long-standing rivalry. Kimmel has been one of the most vocal critics of Donald Trump since his first term, frequently using his nightly monologue to lampoon Donald Trump's legal challenges and campaign rhetoric. Trump has frequently retaliated by targeting Kimmel's viewership numbers and his performance as a multiple-time host of the Academy Awards. This latest clash, however, marks a shift in tone by framing the comedian's satire as a direct security concern rather than merely a personal or professional insult. US-Iran Talks: Pakistan Says Mediation Moving Ahead After Donald Trump Holds Back Envoys.

Network Silence Amid Public Pressure

As of Monday evening, neither ABC nor its parent company, Disney, has issued a formal response to the President's demands. While political figures often call for the removal of media personalities, networks generally afford late-night hosts significant leeway under the umbrella of political satire and free speech. Industry analysts suggest that while the "expectant widow" comment has sparked significant backlash from Republican circles, it remains to be seen if the network will take any disciplinary action against one of its most prominent late-night stars.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Truth Social Account of Donald Trump). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 11:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).