Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Health Department on Monday confirmed 23 active COVID-19 cases in the State."There are 23 active COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, 11 patients have recovered, four migrated out of the State and one person succumbed to the disease," the health department said in a statement.A total of 2,902 people have been tested for COVID-19 so far in the State.According to the health department, there are a total of 39 positive COVID-19 cases in the state. The total number of coronavirus positive cases on Monday rose to 17,656 in India, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.Out of these, 14,255 patients are active cases and 2,842 cases have been cured or discharged and migrated. The COVID-19 toll now stands at 559. (ANI)

