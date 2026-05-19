Donald Trump Says US ‘May Have to Hit Iran Again’ if Diplomacy Fails After Pausing Planned Military Strike (Watch Video)

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that while he has temporarily paused a scheduled military strike against Iran, the United States "may have to hit Iran again" if current diplomatic efforts fail. The statement comes amid highly volatile conditions in the Gulf region, highlighted by a statement from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) defense ministry confirming that its air defense systems have neutralized six hostile drones within the last 48 hours.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, President Trump noted that the pause in direct military action was enacted at the explicit request of Gulf allies-including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE-to allow a window for ongoing negotiations. Trump expressed cautious optimism, stating there is a "very good chance" of reaching an agreement to curtail Tehran’s nuclear ambitions without further escalation. However, he emphasized that the window remains limited, reiterating, "We can't let them have a nuclear weapon." Trump Calls off Iran Strike to Allow for ‘serious Negotiations’.

The diplomatic reprieve coincides with severe operational friction on the ground. The UAE reported a surge in cross-border aerial threats, downing six drones over a two-day period. This follows a drone strike over the weekend that caused a localized fire near an electrical generator at the UAE’s Barakah nuclear power plant. While the UAE nuclear regulator confirmed the facility’s safety systems were unaffected, regional officials have designated the escalation as a critical threat to Gulf infrastructure. Saudi Arabia also reported intercepting three drones traversing its airspace from Iraq during the same period.

In a broader geopolitical update, President Trump revealed he received a direct assurance from Chinese President Xi Jinping regarding the conflict. According to Trump, President Xi promised that China would halt the shipment of military equipment to Iran, a development Trump described as a positive step toward isolating Tehran’s wartime logistics.

In Tehran, diplomatic maneuvers are visibly underway despite intense domestic political friction. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi criticized the U.S. for "excessive behaviors" but confirmed that Iran has forwarded a 14-point diplomatic proposal to Washington via Pakistani mediators aimed at establishing a structured de-escalation. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian defended the engagement to domestic hardliners, asserting that entering talks does not equate to surrender, but is an effort to preserve national rights "with dignity." ‘The Clock Is Ticking’: Donald Trump Threatens Iran With Possible Military Action in Fiery Social Media Post.

Trump Says America Could Hit Iran Again After Pausing Military Strike

.@POTUS on Iran: "I hope we don't have to do the war, but we may have to give them another big hit... I'm not sure yet. You'll know very soon." pic.twitter.com/flrdqFP2ly — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 19, 2026

The broader West Asia conflict has significantly strained global markets, with the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz choking international oil shipments and pushing Brent crude prices well above $100 a barrel. G7 finance ministers meeting in Paris are reportedly drafting contingency frameworks to handle the resulting economic fallout, even as regional actors wait to see if the current U.S. pause will yield a permanent ceasefire or lead to a resumption of direct military engagement.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 08:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).