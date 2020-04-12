27 Lakh Coupons to Be Issued to Farmers for Bringing Wheat Crop to Mandis in Punjab

Chandigarh, Apr 12 (PTI) About 27 lakh coupons will be issued to wheat growers for bringing their crop to grain markets for procurement, starting from April 15, as part of the measures to prevent overcrowding in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

As the state government has already decided to stagger wheat procurement by extending the procurement season till June 15, it is estimating to procure 135 lakh metric tonnes of crop for the Rabi marketing season 2020-21, officials said.

To keep a check on overcrowding in mandis, the number of purchase centres has also been expanded to around 3,691 in the state by involving 1,824 rice mills.

Last years, the number of purchase centres stood at 1,840, they further said.

"The market committees will issue coupons to Arthiyas (commission agents) who in turn will give them to farmers, who are associated with them, for bringing their crop to mandis," a senior official of Punjab Food and Civil Supply Department said.

"A total of 27 lakh coupons will be issued for wheat procurement," said an official of Punjab Mandi Board on Sunday.

"One coupon will be meant for one tractor trolley for a specific mandi on a given day. If a farmer requires more trolleys for transporting wheat to mandis, then each trolley will be issued separate coupon," the official said, adding that Arthiyas will give coupons to farmers while keeping their output in mind.

A farmer shall be entitled to take multiple coupons each day or on different days depending on space in the purchase centre in order to avoid rush in the mandis, the official said.

The coupons with holograms will allow farmers to bring their crop to mandis in their tractor trolleys.

To ensure social distancing at grain markets, the ground space at mandis has been divided into 30X30 feet for 50 quintals of crop, the official added.

Curfew restrictions are in place in Punjab in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Farmers will be required to bring minimum possible persons with tractor trolley in order to avoid gathering at grain markets.

"Minimum of 1 metre distance will be maintained between persons at mandis and if anybody sleeps at mandis then distance should be 2 metres," said the official.

The Punjab Mandi Board has also developed a mobile app ePMB which will help it to track movement of tractor trolleys, issuance of passes and utilization of space at mandis.

Harvesting operations by combines will be allowed between 6 am to 7 pm, the official said.

The state government has already written to the Centre seeking incentives for farmers who delay bringing in the wheat produce to the mandis to May and June.

It has proposed no incentive for farmers bringing in grain at the mandis from April 15-30, but an incentive of Rs 100 per quintal and Rs 200 per quintal in addition to the MSP of Rs 1,925 for those bringing in the produce in May and June, respectively.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Viswajeet Khanna said all the requisite arrangements are in place by the Mandi Board well in advance for the procurement which will begin from April 15 and continue till May 31, and if need be till June 15.

The Centre has fixed Rs 1,925 per quintal as minimum support price for wheat.

Khanna said wearing masks and use of sanitisers will be ensured at mandis.

Over 1 lakh masks and 25,000 litres of sanitizer has so far been received for use in purchase centres.

Against the total requirement of 4.82 lakh gunny bales, 3.05 lakh have already been made available, he said.

Likewise, arrangements for 47,000 tarpaulins have already been made.

Khanna further said that farmers will be paid through Arthiyas within 48 hours of the lifting of produce.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)