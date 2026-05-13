Will Hardik Pandya Play in PBKS vs MI IPL 2026 Match?

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya is expected to miss his third consecutive match when his side faces the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday, 14 May. Despite the all-rounder sharing footage of himself resuming high-intensity training, reports from the MI camp indicate he has not travelled with the squad to Dharamshala as he continues to recover from a persistent back injury. at the Reliance Corporate Park while the rest of the squad travelled to Himachal Pradesh. Hardik Pandya Refollows Mumbai Indians on Instagram Following Brief Social Media Absence.

In his absence, Suryakumar Yadav is set to continue as the stand-in captain. Yadav himself briefly left the squad earlier this week following the birth of his daughter but is expected to rejoin the team in time for the toss on Thursday evening.

Social Media Clips Spark Fitness Speculation

While the official word from the Mumbai Indians management remains that Pandya is 'not yet match-fit,' the player recently posted videos on social media showing him batting and bowling at full throttle. The clips, which show the captain moving freely and striking the ball with power, have sparked significant debate among fans and pundits.

Rumours suggest a potential rift within the camp, noting that the captain’s personal training schedule appears at odds with the franchise’s medical updates. However, head coach Mahela Jayawardene has maintained that the medical team is taking a 'cautious approach' to avoid aggravating a long-term injury in a season where qualification is no longer possible. Punjab Kings Playoffs Scenario After Defeat Against Delhi Capitals.

The 2026 season has been a forgettable one for the Mumbai franchise. With only three wins from 11 matches, the team has struggled for consistency in both departments. Pandya’s own form has been under scrutiny, with the all-rounder managing only modest returns with both bat and ball before his injury layoff.

The match against Punjab Kings represents an opportunity for MI to test their bench strength and plan for the future. For the Punjab Kings, currently fourth in the standings, the match is a vital chance to consolidate their position in the top four and secure a playoff berth.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 09:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).