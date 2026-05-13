Oracle Revokes Campus Placement Offers Across IITs and NITs, Leaves Students in Limbo

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Multinational technology corporation Oracle has reportedly revoked a number of full-time employment offers extended to students across several premier Indian engineering institutes, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs). The move has left many graduating students, who had secured positions during the recent campus placement season, facing sudden uncertainty regarding their career prospects.

Students Impacted by Sudden Rescission

The revocation of offers came to light recently after several affected students shared their experiences on professional networking sites and social media platforms. Among those affected is Aditya Kumar Barawal, a student from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal, who took to LinkedIn to voice his situation. Oracle Layoffs: Tech Giant Rejects Staff Demands for Better Severance After Forfeiting Millions in Employee Stock.

Aditya Kumar Barawal's Post on Oracle Revoking Offer Goes Viral

"I am currently #OpenToWork," Barawal shared in a post, confirming that his previously accepted offer from Oracle had been rescinded. "My PPO offer from Oracle (Day 0 company) was recently revoked due to internal restructuring and headcount-related changes," Barawal said in his post. His announcement triggered a wave of responses from other students across the country, many of whom indicated they were facing similar circumstances at institutions such as various IIT campuses.

While the exact number of revoked offers has not been officially confirmed by Oracle, reports surfacing on platforms like Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) suggest the impact is widespread across the 2026 graduating cohort at multiple prestigious campuses.

Oracle Revoked the Offers Across IITs and NITs, Says X User

🚨 Oracle revoked the offers across IITs and NITs — Ajay Bhakar (@ajay_2512x) May 13, 2026

Placement Coordinator of NIT Warangal Makes Earnest Appeal for Students Whose Offers Were Revoked

Industry Context and Market Sentiment

The decision by Oracle comes amid a broader trend of recalibration within the global technology sector. As major firms adjust their hiring strategies in response to shifting economic conditions and a focus on operational efficiency, campus hiring programs - once viewed as stable pipelines for talent - have become increasingly susceptible to sudden changes. The revocation of these offers has sparked significant concern within the student community and among placement cell coordinators. Many students had finalised their career plans based on these commitments, often declining other opportunities in the process. The sudden nature of the rescissions has raised questions regarding communication protocols between large tech employers and academic placement offices. Oracle Layoffs: Tech Giant Cuts 30,000 Jobs, Funds Sam Altman’s OpenAI Infrastructure Amidst USD 100 Billion Financing Crisis.

Current Status and Next Steps

As of Wednesday, May 13, Oracle has not released a formal statement regarding the rationale behind the decision or the total number of offers affected. For the impacted students, the focus has now shifted to navigating the competitive job market mid-semester. Institutional placement cells at the affected NITs and IITs are reportedly working to assess the situation and provide support to the students whose offers were withdrawn. Students are being encouraged to leverage alumni networks and reach out to other potential employers as they look to secure new roles following the unexpected disruption to their employment plans.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 10:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).